(WSYR-TV) — Natural disasters can disrupt the lives of hundreds of people. Luckily, there are those who are willing to lend a hand. We Still Here is an upcoming documentary about the recovery of the people in Puerto Rico after Hurrican Maria ravaged the town. Kahlil Jacobs-Fantauzzi and Bryce Preston are here to talk more about it.

Kahlil Jacobs-Fantauzzi is the producer of the documentary and at Clenched Fist Productions. He talks about his experience making independent documentaries and what We Still Here means to him. Bryce Preston is a Communications Coordinator at Syracuse University. He discusses how Syracuse University collaborated with Clenched Fist Productions to be able to screen this documentary on campus.

We Still Here screens tomorrow, April 14, at the La Casita Cultural Center from 6:30-8:30pm. There will also be a Participatory Action Filmmaking Workshop Saturday, April 15, from 3:00-6:00pm at the La Casita Cultural Center. For more information, visit Calendar.Syracuse.edu/Events.