When life gives you lemons… you stab them with a skewer to see if the juice comes out. That’s what Steve and Sistina tried today, and it worked. On social media, a “life hack” went viral, showing people how to squeeze lemons without the mess.

The instructions say to massage the lemon, stab it with something sharp (like a skewer), and to squeeze the juice out. The juice should come right out of the hole you just punched.

To make lemonade, combine equal parts juice with water and sugar. That’s all it takes to make a classic thirst-quenching summer drink.