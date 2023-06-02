(WSYR-TV) — In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day taking place today June 2nd, Lauren Ruffrage and Rina Brule of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America joined the show in the color orange along with Captain of the Manlius Town Police Department Captain, Tina Marie Station, to enlighten us on gun violence and their involvement in the community.

According to Moms Deman Action for Gun Sense in America, “New York has the 4th lowest rate of gun violence in America, gun violence still plagues our communities. The rate of gun violence here in Onondaga County is 75% higher than in New York State.”

If you would like to get involed with Moms Demand Action, text READY to 644-33 and that will connect you to your local Moms Demand Action group. You can also learn more at Everytown.org.