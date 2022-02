Wedding & baby shower season is upon us and if you’re looking for a gift Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop has you covered.

From new brides to new moms you can find an array of things to buy! They have a new line from Bella Tunno featuring plates, bibs, and teethers.

They’re located at Township Five in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. For more information on Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit Wittywicks.com