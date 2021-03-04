Wedding Measures For All To Consider Amid COVID-19

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement allowing weddings to resume this month has left many bridges and grooms eager to say “I do.” But before you walk down the aisle, Katie Jerome of Arlington Acres says that there are some measures for everyone to consider.

The state recently released new guidelines allowing weddings and larger events up to 150 guests or 50-percent capacity. The new rules also include required testing within 3 days or a vaccination to attend, Katie says. All events must also be approved by the county health department, she adds.

There are still many questions surrounding the guidelines but Katie says that Brides and Grooms are eager to get on with their big day.

Arlington Acres is located in Lafayette New York. To learn more about how they can help you when planning your big day, visit them online at ArlingtonAcresEvents.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

