Wedding Planning Advice In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Saying ‘I Do’ under normal circumstances can be hard enough and these days, nuptials during a pandemic have been challenging to say the least. Couples have been forced to reschedule or even rethink their wedding plans and newly engaged couples have been forced to get going on their plans sooner rather than later.

Event Planner Alyssa Hulbert knows all too well the many challenges couples have been forced to face and it’s why she says she’s advising all brides to be, to stay connected with your event planner and keep an open mind.

Alyssa runs her own company, Simply Aly Events and focuses on event planning and coordination for all types of events including weddings, birthdays, baby showers and more. To learn more about how she can help you with your big day visit her online or on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected