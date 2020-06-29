Wedding Planning Advice In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Saying ‘I Do’ under normal circumstances can be hard enough and these days, nuptials during a pandemic have been challenging to say the least. Couples have been forced to reschedule or even rethink their wedding plans and newly engaged couples have been forced to get going on their plans sooner rather than later.

Event Planner Alyssa Hulbert knows all too well the many challenges couples have been forced to face and it’s why she says she’s advising all brides to be, to stay connected with your event planner and keep an open mind.

Alyssa runs her own company, Simply Aly Events and focuses on event planning and coordination for all types of events including weddings, birthdays, baby showers and more. To learn more about how she can help you with your big day visit her online or on social media.