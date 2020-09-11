Wedding Planning Tips In The Midst of A Pandemic From The DeClutter Coach

Planning a wedding during the pandemic has been challenging for so many couples, but often, they’re making the best of it, including DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral’s daughter Shannon.

The bridal party just returned from a fun bachelorette weekend and while everything didn’t go according to plan, Cabral says it’s a great reminder for all to not only plan ahead but go with the flow too.

In fact, one of the reasons the upcoming nuptials and party planning has been such a success even amid COVID-19, is because Deb says, they planned, prepared and knew the crowd they were planning for. Her other words of wisdom for brides and bridal parties are to stay calm and don’t forget to throw in a few surprises too.

Deb has worked with countless clients to help them get and stay organized. To learn more about how she can help you, visit DeClutterCoachDeb.com.