Wedding Planning Tips In The Midst of A Pandemic From The DeClutter Coach

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Planning a wedding during the pandemic has been challenging for so many couples, but often, they’re making the best of it, including DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral’s daughter Shannon.

The bridal party just returned from a fun bachelorette weekend and while everything didn’t go according to plan, Cabral says it’s a great reminder for all to not only plan ahead but go with the flow too.

In fact, one of the reasons the upcoming nuptials and party planning has been such a success even amid COVID-19, is because Deb says, they planned, prepared and knew the crowd they were planning for. Her other words of wisdom for brides and bridal parties are to stay calm and don’t forget to throw in a few surprises too.

Deb has worked with countless clients to help them get and stay organized. To learn more about how she can help you, visit DeClutterCoachDeb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected