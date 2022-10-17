(WSYR-TV) — Three dollars might not seem like much, but it can mean the difference between eating a hot meal and going hungry.

Scan-Away Hunger helps the Rescue Mission make that difference day after day.

With the scan of a coupon at grocery checkout, shoppers can provide a meal for men, women and children who might otherwise go hungry in Central New York. The Rescue Mission’s 30th annual Scan-Away Hunger campaign invites shoppers at Wegmans and other participating stores to donate $3 at checkout to feed a hungry neighbor.

The Rescue Mission provides three free meals every day of the year to men, women and children who might otherwise go hungry. In Syracuse, the Rescue Mission serves nearly 700 meals a day, and nearly a quarter million meals every year.

Scan-Away Hunger coupons are available at checkout in participating stores from mid-October through December:

Nine Wegmans locations in Central New York (October 16th- November 26 th )

) Green Hills Farms in Nedrow (October 17th- December 31 st )

) Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool (October 17th- December 31 st )

) Nojaim Bros. Supermarket in Marcellus (October 17th- December 31 st )

) All Thrifty Shopper locations (November 1st – December 31st)

“Your $3.00 provides a full meal for a man, woman or child who might otherwise go hungry,” said Rescue Mission Chief Executive Officer Dan Sieburg. “Thanks to our wonderful retail partners, shoppers have an easy way to end hunger in our community.”

For more information on Scan-Away Hunger, visit ScanAwayHunger.com.