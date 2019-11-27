Wegmans: Cranberry-Orange Sauce

Cranberry-Orange Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 navel orange
- 1 pkg (12 oz) fresh cranberries
- 1 cup Food You Feel Good About No Pulp Premium Orange Juice
- 2 Empire apples, peeled, cored, 1-inch dice
- 1/4 cup Food You Feel Good About White Granulated Sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
Directions
- Zest orange; set zest aside. Peel orange; remove white pith. Cut orange into 1-inch dice.
- Combine orange, 2 Tbsp grated zest, cranberries, orange juice, apple, sugar, and cinnamon stick in saucepan. Cover; cook on MED about 15 min, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat. Discard cinnamon stick. Serve warm or chilled.
For more recipes visit Wegmans.com.
