Wegmans Eggplant Caponata

Steve and Sistina took another stab at an eggplant dish, serving up the popular Sicilian side dish, Caponata.
Ingredients:
- 1 (about 3/4 lb) organic eggplant, trimmed, peeled, 3/4-inch dice
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1/4 cup Italian Classics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 cloves Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic, smashed
- 1 (about 3/4 lb) organic zucchini, trimmed, 3/4-inch dice
- 1/2 cup Wegmans Vegetable Culinary Stock
- 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
- 1 container (pint) Wegmans Super Sweet Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- 2 Wegmans Basil leaves, minced
- 1 Tbsp Wegmans Oregano leaves, minced
- 1 1/2 Tbsp Italian Classics Organic Red Wine Vinegar
Directions:
- Add eggplant and 1 Tbsp salt to bowl; toss to combine. Let rest 20-30 min. Transfer eggplant gently into colander (do not rinse); squeeze lightly using paper towel.
- Heat oil in saute pan on MED-HIGH until oil faintly smokes; add garlic. Cook, stirring, 30 sec-1 min.
- Add eggplant; reduce heat to MED-LOW. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 min until soft and slightly browned. Add zucchini; cook, stirring occasionally, about 3 min. Add stock; stir. Cook about 5 min. Season with pepper.
- Add tomatoes, basil, and oregano; stir to combine. Cook about 2 min. Add vinegar; stir to combine. Serve warm or chilled.