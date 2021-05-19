Wegmans Eggplant Caponata

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A 55-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday with what the Fresno County Sheriff's Office described as an "astonishing" amount of child pornography.

Tony Botti, a sheriff's office spokesperson, said the Internet Crimes Against Children task force was tipped off that Michael Martin, of Fresno, had child pornography at his home. Detectives found thousands of videos and photos of child pornography on disks, tablets and computers.