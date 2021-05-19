Wegmans Eggplant Caponata

Steve and Sistina took another stab at an eggplant dish, serving up the popular Sicilian side dish, Caponata.

Ingredients:

  • 1 (about 3/4 lb) organic eggplant, trimmed, peeled, 3/4-inch dice
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1/4 cup Italian Classics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 cloves Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic, smashed
  • 1 (about 3/4 lb) organic zucchini, trimmed, 3/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Vegetable Culinary Stock
  • 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
  • 1 container (pint) Wegmans Super Sweet Cherry Tomatoes, halved
  • 2 Wegmans Basil leaves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp Wegmans Oregano leaves, minced
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp Italian Classics Organic Red Wine Vinegar

Directions:

  1. Add eggplant and 1 Tbsp salt to bowl; toss to combine. Let rest 20-30 min. Transfer eggplant gently into colander (do not rinse); squeeze lightly using paper towel.
  2. Heat oil in saute pan on MED-HIGH until oil faintly smokes; add garlic. Cook, stirring, 30 sec-1 min.
  3. Add eggplant; reduce heat to MED-LOW. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 min until soft and slightly browned. Add zucchini; cook, stirring occasionally, about 3 min. Add stock; stir. Cook about 5 min. Season with pepper.
  4. Add tomatoes, basil, and oregano; stir to combine. Cook about 2 min. Add vinegar; stir to combine. Serve warm or chilled.

