Wegmans Grilled Summer Veggies Perfect For Any Weeknight Meal

Summer is the perfect time to get grilling and aside from hot dogs and hamburgers, grilling veggies can be very tasty. Steve and Sistina fire up the grill, showing us how to make two summer sides perfect for any weeknight meal.

Grilled Rosemary Baby Potatoes

1 bag (1 1/2 lbs) Wegmans Baby Gold Potatoes, halved

2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil

2 tsp chopped Wegmans Organic Rosemary leaves

Salt and pepper to taste Preheat grill on MED. Toss potatoes, basting oil, and rosemary in bowl; season with salt and pepper.

Place seasoned potatoes in foil grilling bag. Double-fold open end and place foil bag on grill; close grill lid. Cook 18-20 min or until tender.

Remove foil bag using oven mitts; carefully open, avoiding steam.

Asparagus Eggplant Roll ups

1 (about 12 oz) organic eggplant, ends trimmed, cut lengthwise in four 1/2-inch thick slices

Salt to taste

1 bunch (about 1 lb) Wegmans Organic Asparagus, ends trimmed

2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil



Preheat grill on HIGH 10 min. Arrange eggplant slices on baking sheet; sprinkle lightly with salt. Let stand 30 min; pat with paper towel to remove moisture.

Drizzle eggplant and asparagus lightly with basting oil. Season asparagus with salt.

Coat cleaned grill grate lightly with vegetable oil. Arrange vegetables on grill; cook about 2 min. Turn. Cook about 2 min until browned and slightly pliable. Remove from grill; cool briefly.

Top eggplant slices with asparagus spears; roll into bundles.