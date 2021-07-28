Wegmans Italian Kitchen Vegetable Soup

Everyone has their own version of comfort food, and soup somehow always seems to make the list. Check out this easy recipe from Wegmans known as Italian Kitchen Vegetable Soup.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

1 container (14 oz) Wegmans Large Cut Mirepoix (Produce Dept)

1/4 tsp salt

1 pkg (16 oz) Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Kale Greens

1 (about 6 oz) zucchini, 1/2-inch dice (about 1 cup)

2 tsp Herbes de Provence

2 cans (14.5 oz each) Wegmans Organic Diced Tomatoes

1 can (15.5 oz) Wegmans Garbanzo Beans, drained

2 containers (32 oz each) Wegmans Organic Chicken Broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Italian Classics Grated Italian Blend (Cheese Shop), for garnish

Directions

Heat oil, mirepoix and salt in stockpot on med-low.

Cook, stirring, 10-15 min, until veggies soften.



Add kale; cook, stirring, 2-3 min to wilt.

Add zucchini; cook, stirring 2-3 min, to soften.

Add herbs, tomatoes, garbanzo beans and broth; bring to simmer.

Season with salt and pepper; garnish with cheese.