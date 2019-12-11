Wegmans Launches New Meals 2GO App for Pickup and Delivery

Wegmans just released a new app allowing customers to order meals to go, making lunch or dinner options a breeze.

Ruschell Caiello from Wegmans Food Markets explained customers can place their orders through the app and have them available in-store, curbside pickup or delivered to the home or office. “Customers can place their orders for any of our restaurant foods or restaurant food favorites and it’s just a click of a button and they can choose however they want it available for them,” she said.

The Meals 2GO menu consists of their sushi, pizza, wings, subs, salads and soup menu. Each order takes a minimum of 25 minutes with no additional fee. Caiello said it’s all about the customer’s experience. “The goal of this is to meet our customers where they’re at. We still enjoy our customers coming into our stores and engaging with our employees, but folks are busy, especially this time of year during the holidays,” she said.

The Wegmans Meals 2GO app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on the app visit Wegmans.com/Wegmans2GO.

