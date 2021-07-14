Wegmans Mac & Cheese With Cauliflower Puree

Steve and Sistina are thinking outside the box and serving up Mac & Cheese with a Cauliflower twist on National Mac & Cheese Day.

Ingredients

1 box of Wegmans Elbows, cooked per package directions 1 package of Wegmans Cauliflower Puree 2 cups of Wegmans Homestyle Cheese Sauce 1 tsp of Wegmans Unsalted Butter 1/4 cup Wegmans White Panko Bread Crumbs 1 Tbsp chopped Wegmans Organic Italian Parsley

Directions

Stir frozen cauliflower puree and cheese sauce in saucepan on medium; heat about 5 min until sauce is smooth and hot.

Melt butter in pan on MED-LOW; add bread crumbs. Cook, stirring, until bread crumbs are golden brown and toasted, about 2 min. Add parsley; season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Set aside.

Toss sauce mixture with cooked pasta. Remove from heat; allow to stand until sauce thickens.

Spoon a portion into a bowl and add breadcrumbs or add breadcrumbs on casserole and serve.