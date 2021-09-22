Wegmans Microwave Maple “Baked” Apples

Apple season is underway in Central New York and Steve and Sistina are serving up an easy apple treat to celebrate the season.
Ingredients
- 4 Honeycrisp apples, cored with apple corer (leaving apples whole)
- 4 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Maple Syrup, divided
- 1/4 tsp WegmansOrganic Ground Vietnamese Cinnamon
Instructions
- Place apples in square 2-quart microwave-safe dish. Drizzle 1 Tbsp syrup into each cored center; sprinkle cinnamon evenly over syrup.
- Microwave, uncovered, 15-20 min, or until fork-tender. Remove from microwave using mitts. Transfer apples to serving platter.
- Return dish with liquid to microwave; microwave, about 5 min, until liquid is consistency of syrup. Pour syrup over apples. Serve with your favorite ice cream.