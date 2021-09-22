Wegmans Microwave Maple “Baked” Apples

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Apple season is underway in Central New York and Steve and Sistina are serving up an easy apple treat to celebrate the season.

Ingredients
  • 4 Honeycrisp apples, cored with apple corer (leaving apples whole)
  • 4 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Maple Syrup, divided
  • 1/4 tsp WegmansOrganic Ground Vietnamese Cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Place apples in square 2-quart microwave-safe dish. Drizzle 1 Tbsp syrup into each cored center; sprinkle cinnamon evenly over syrup.
  2. Microwave, uncovered, 15-20 min, or until fork-tender. Remove from microwave using mitts. Transfer apples to serving platter.
  3. Return dish with liquid to microwave; microwave, about 5 min, until liquid is consistency of syrup. Pour syrup over apples. Serve with your favorite ice cream.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area