Wegmans Microwave Maple “Baked” Apples

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Landmark Theatre is adopting a policy of requiring visitors to be vaccinated when attending their venue.

The Theatre announced Wednesday that effective October 1, 2021, patrons aged 12 and older will have to have at least one dose of the vaccine or have a negative test result 48-72 hours before attending their event. Then, beginning November 1, 2021, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result 48-72 prior to their event. No at home tests will be accepted. Only PCR or antigen test performed by medical professionals will be accepted.