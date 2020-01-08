Wegmans Miso-Marinated Salmon With Zucchini Mushroom Stirfry

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Miso-Marinated Salmon

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Add salmon to container; season with salt. Cover; refrigerate 20 min.
     
  2. Whisk miso, wine, mirin, soy sauce, and sugar in bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
     
  3. Pat salmon dry with clean paper towel; return to container. Pour marinade over salmon until covered completely. Marinate in refrigerator, covered, at least 12 hours (up to 2 days).
     
  4. Preheat oven to BROIL. Transfer salmon to aluminum foil-lined baking sheet; broil on top rack of oven 9-10 min until lightly browned and internal temp of salmon reaches 130 degrees (check by inserting thermometer halfway into thickest part of fish).

Mushroom Zucchini Stirfry

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Heat dry stir-fry pan on HIGH; add mushrooms. Cook, stirring constantly to avoid burning, 2 min. Remove mushrooms; set aside.
     
  2. Add zucchini and peppers to dry stir fry pan on HIGH; cook, stirring constantly, 1 min.
     
  3. Add oil to pan; cook, stirring, 30 sec. Add water, ginger, and oyster sauce; stir to combine. Return mushrooms to pan; cook, stirring, about 30 sec until water is evaporated.

For recipes and more, visit Wegmans.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected