Wegmans Miso-Marinated Salmon With Zucchini Mushroom Stirfry

Miso-Marinated Salmon
Ingredients:
- 4 (6 oz each) Wegmans Fresh Farm Raised Salmon Portions
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup Food You Feel Good About White Miso Paste
- 1 Tbsp white wine
- 1 1/2 Tbsp Kikkoman Kotteri Mirin
- 2 tsp Food You Feel Good About Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce
- 3 1/2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Dark Brown Sugar
Directions:
- Add salmon to container; season with salt. Cover; refrigerate 20 min.
- Whisk miso, wine, mirin, soy sauce, and sugar in bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
- Pat salmon dry with clean paper towel; return to container. Pour marinade over salmon until covered completely. Marinate in refrigerator, covered, at least 12 hours (up to 2 days).
- Preheat oven to BROIL. Transfer salmon to aluminum foil-lined baking sheet; broil on top rack of oven 9-10 min until lightly browned and internal temp of salmon reaches 130 degrees (check by inserting thermometer halfway into thickest part of fish).
Mushroom Zucchini Stirfry
Ingredients
- 1/4 lb beech mushrooms, washed, ends trimmed
- 1 (about 1/2 lb) zucchini, trimmed, halved lengthwise, cut into half-moons
- 1/2 sweet red pepper, cored, seeded, cut into thin strips
- 1 tsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp water
- 1 Tbsp peeled, minced fresh ginger
- 3 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Vegetarian Oyster Style Sauce
Directions
- Heat dry stir-fry pan on HIGH; add mushrooms. Cook, stirring constantly to avoid burning, 2 min. Remove mushrooms; set aside.
- Add zucchini and peppers to dry stir fry pan on HIGH; cook, stirring constantly, 1 min.
- Add oil to pan; cook, stirring, 30 sec. Add water, ginger, and oyster sauce; stir to combine. Return mushrooms to pan; cook, stirring, about 30 sec until water is evaporated.
