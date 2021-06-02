Wegmans Pesto, Bruschetta & Chicken Naan Pizza

We’re serving up Pesto, Bruschetta & Chicken Naan Pizza from Wegmans.

Ingredients

1 pkg (8.8 oz) Wegmans Traditional Naan Flat Bread

4 Tbsp Italian Classics Basil Pesto Sauce (Grocery Dept)

1/2 cup Wegmans Shredded Whole Milk Mozzarella (Dairy Dept)

4 oz Tyson Grilled And Ready Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips (Frozen Foods), thawed, cut in 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

2 Tbsp Wegmans Bruschetta Topping (Cheese Shop)

Instructions

Spread each naan with 2 Tbsp pesto; top each with half the cheese, chicken, and bruschetta.

Cook using desired method.

Grill— Preheat grill to MED. Place naan on nonstick foil sheet; transfer to grill. Grill, covered, 5-10 min, until crust begins to brown.

Oven—Preheat oven to 450 degrees with rack in center. Transfer pizzas directly to oven rack. Bake, 7-10 min, until crust begins to brown.

Oven with Pizza Stone—-Set stone in cold oven; heat 15 min at 450 degrees.

Transfer pizzas carefully to preheated stone (use oven mitts; stone is extremely hot). Bake, 5-7 min, until crust begins to brown.