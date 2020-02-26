Live Now
Wegmans Serves Up The Perfect Snack For Lent

It’s Ash Wednesday and for some that means no meat! Wegmans Chef Kristin Bouchard, has some filling alternatives.  

Snack on delicious cheese. Bouchard suggested a few of her favorites that are perfect for the holly day including Come Ash You Are. The mild cheese’s rind is finished with ash.

The chef also chose Sake 2 Me, another mild cheese. Its rind is washed with sake giving it a nice nutty flavor.

Shommmz cheese, another favorite, has a rind washed in apple cider vinegar.

The strongest cheese Bouchard showcased was a Blue Stilton cheese.

All four cheeses are imported from France and finished in the cheese caves in Rochester. 

For more information on all the cheeses Wegmans offers visit them online at http://wegmans.com

