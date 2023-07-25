(WSYR-TV) — National First Responders Day isn’t until late October, but that isn’t stopping our local Wegmans from showing them appreciation now.

Codie Corso, Wegmans asset protection manager, Enrico Fabrizi, Wegmans Onondaga store manager, and Matthew Malinowski, Lieutenant Syracuse PD, joined the show to talk about the event coming up.

Wegmans is set to host an appreciation lunch for Syracuse Area emergency services workers this Thursday, July 27. The goal is to build working relationships with all emergency service workers that provide us service when needed. This is the first time Wegmans has hosted this type of event.

The appreciation lunch is set for this Thursday, July 27 at the Wegmans Onondaga Store located at 4722 Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse. Lunch will be served in two intervals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Folks can purchase lunch during those intervals for a small fee. All proceeds from the lunch will be donated to the United Way. The lunch will be held outdoors in the side parking lot to the right of the front door of the store.