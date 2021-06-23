Wegmans Watermelon Mojito

Serve up a refreshing drink this summer with some help from Wegmans.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lime
  • 2/3 of a 24 oz pkg Wegmans Mini Watermelon Hearts
  • 20 fresh mint leaves
  • 2 tsp Domino Superfine Sugar
  • 6 oz (3/4 cup) light rum
  • 12 oz Wegmans Club Soda
  • Crushed ice

Directions:

  1. Puree watermelon hearts in blender; strain through sieve. Cut lime in 8 wedges; squeeze juice into pitcher. Add 1 1/2 cups watermelon puree, mint leaves, sugar, and lime rinds.
  2. Muddle (mash ingredients together to combine flavors and dissolve sugar) using a muddler or back of large spoon.
  3. Add rum and club soda; stir well. Serve over crushed ice in tall glasses. If desired, garnish with lime slices and mint sprigs.

