Wegmans Watermelon Mojito

Serve up a refreshing drink this summer with some help from Wegmans.
Ingredients:
- 1 lime
- 2/3 of a 24 oz pkg Wegmans Mini Watermelon Hearts
- 20 fresh mint leaves
- 2 tsp Domino Superfine Sugar
- 6 oz (3/4 cup) light rum
- 12 oz Wegmans Club Soda
- Crushed ice
Directions:
- Puree watermelon hearts in blender; strain through sieve. Cut lime in 8 wedges; squeeze juice into pitcher. Add 1 1/2 cups watermelon puree, mint leaves, sugar, and lime rinds.
- Muddle (mash ingredients together to combine flavors and dissolve sugar) using a muddler or back of large spoon.
- Add rum and club soda; stir well. Serve over crushed ice in tall glasses. If desired, garnish with lime slices and mint sprigs.