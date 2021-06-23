Wegmans Watermelon Mojito

(NEXSTAR) – A bar in Massachusetts will briefly accept Monopoly money in exchange for actual goods and services on Wednesday, effectively granting the wishes of everyone who has ever played Monopoly.

Ralph’s Tavern, in the city of Worcester, is currently vying for a spot on an upcoming Worcester-themed edition of the Monopoly board game. But it was only a few nights ago that a friend of the owner suggested they start campaigning by accepting less traditional forms of payment.