Wegmans Wednesday: Artichokes Al Forno

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Serve up this quick and easy recipe for dinner made simple with a few ingredients from Wegmans.

Ingredients

1 pkg (12 oz) Wegmans just picked artichoke heart halves & quarters (frozen foods), thawed
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup Wegmans organic basting oil
1 cup Wegmans white Panko bread crumbs

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Spray baking sheet with nonstick spray.
3. Group artichokes in 4 portions on pan; season with salt and pepper.
4. combine basting oil and Panko in small bowl. place 1/4 of mixture over each portion.
5. Bake 10 min, until crumbs are golden brown. remove from oven; serve.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area