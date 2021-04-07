Wegmans Wednesday: Artichokes Al Forno

Serve up this quick and easy recipe for dinner made simple with a few ingredients from Wegmans.

Ingredients

1 pkg (12 oz) Wegmans just picked artichoke heart halves & quarters (frozen foods), thawed

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup Wegmans organic basting oil

1 cup Wegmans white Panko bread crumbs

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Spray baking sheet with nonstick spray.

3. Group artichokes in 4 portions on pan; season with salt and pepper.

4. combine basting oil and Panko in small bowl. place 1/4 of mixture over each portion.

5. Bake 10 min, until crumbs are golden brown. remove from oven; serve.