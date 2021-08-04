Wegmans Wednesday: Bloomin’ Apple Plus A Surprise For Steve!

The cooler weather has us thinking it’s fall rather than summer these past few weeks. And speaking of fall we’re are cooking with Steve’s favorite fruit…apples! We’re making a bloomin’ apple on the grill!
INGREDIENTS:
- Cooking spray
- 4 tbsp. melted butter
- 1 tbsp. packed brown sugar
- 1 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 4 apples
- 8 chewy caramel squares
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
- Caramel, for drizzling
RECIPE:
- Preheat oven to 375° and grease a medium baking dish with cooking spray. In a small bowl, whisk together butter, sugars, and cinnamon.
- Slice top off of each apple then use a melon baller (or a teaspoon) to scoop out core. Using a paring knife, make two circular cuts in apple. Place apple cut side down on a cutting board and slice crosswise, being careful not to cut through the core.
- Place cut apples in a small baking dish. Fill each apple with two caramel squares, then brush melted butter mixture on top. Bake until the apples are tender, about 30 minutes.
- Serve warm with ice cream and drizzle with caramel.
