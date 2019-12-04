Wegmans Wednesday: Braised Beef Pizzaiola

Ingredients:
- 1 pkg (about 1 lb) Wegmans Ready to Cook Beef for Pizzaiola, keep strings on
- Salt and pepper
- Food You Feel Good About Pan Searing Flour
- 2 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
- 1 pkg (7 oz) Food You Feel Good About Diced Mirepoix (Produce Dept)
- 2 cloves thinly sliced Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 2 containers (8 oz each) Food You Feel Good About Demi-Glace (Meat Dept)
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.Season beef bundles (string on) with salt and pepper; dust with pan-searing flour. Heat oil in braising pan on MED-HIGH until oil faintly smokes; add beef. Brown on all sides, about 5 min. Remove beef from pan; set aside.
- Reduce heat to MED; add mirepoix and garlic to pan. Cook, stirring, about 5 min, until soft but not browned.
- Add wine, stirring to loosen browned bits on bottom of pan. Cook 2-3 min until liquid is reduced by one-third. Add demi-glace. Return beef to pan. Bring to simmer; cover.
- Braise on center rack of oven about 30 min. Remove from oven; cut & discard strings. Serve with demi-glace gravy.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App