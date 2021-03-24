Wegmans Wednesday: Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Alison Riede is a 2004 graduate of Syracuse University who turned a love for art and baking into a 'sweet' business.

"I've always been interested in baking" says Riede. "When I had my art clubs and stuff back in high school, I would actually bake cupcakes for our meetings and so I kind of realized that baking is a form of art in itself. So cupcakes became my new canvas."