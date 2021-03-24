Wegmans Wednesday: Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Wegmans helps make great meals easy, and that includes on game day!

Here’s the recipe from Wegmans.com for Buffalo Chicken Nachos:

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
  • 1 pkg (1 lb) Wegmans Organic Ground Chicken
  • 1/3 cup Wegmans Buffalo Style Wing Sauce
  • 1/2 of a 16 oz pkg Wegmans In-Store Made Fresh Tortilla Chips (Market Cafe)
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 oz) Sierra Nevada Creamy Jack Cheese (Cheese Shop), shredded
  • 1/4 cup Wegmans Organic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
  • 2 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in sauté pan on MED until oil faintly smokes; add chicken.
  • Cook, stirring to break up pieces, about 5 min until cooked through. Add sauce; stir to combine. Remove from heat.
  • Add chips to parchment paper-lined baking sheet; top evenly with cheese. Bake about 5 min to melt cheese; remove from oven.
  • Top chips with chicken mixture, ranch and green onions. Serve using spatula.
  • Chef Tip: Top with Wegmans Milky Mild Blue Cheese Crumbles (Cheese Shop).

Click here to visit Wegmans.com to shop online, find your nearest store, and browse other great recipes.

