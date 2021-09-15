Wegmans Wednesday: Cacio E Pepe Ravioli

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Sistina and Steve serve up the classic Italian pasta dish, Cacio e pepe. It’s a simple dish that’s quick enough to be a great weeknight meal. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg (9 oz) Italian Classics Cheese & Black Pepper Ravioli, cooked per pkg directions
  • 1 Tbsp Italian Classics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Salted Butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tsp Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
  • 1 Tbsp Italian Classics 5-Leaf Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Directions: 

  1. Heat sauté pan on MED-HIGH; add oil, cooked ravioli, and butter. Gently toss to combine.
  2. Baste ravioli with butter as it melts; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving dish; garnish with grated cheese and balsamic vinegar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area