Wegmans Wednesday: Cacio E Pepe Ravioli

Sistina and Steve serve up the classic Italian pasta dish, Cacio e pepe. It’s a simple dish that’s quick enough to be a great weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg (9 oz) Italian Classics Cheese & Black Pepper Ravioli, cooked per pkg directions
- 1 Tbsp Italian Classics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Salted Butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
- 1 Tbsp Italian Classics 5-Leaf Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
Directions:
- Heat sauté pan on MED-HIGH; add oil, cooked ravioli, and butter. Gently toss to combine.
- Baste ravioli with butter as it melts; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving dish; garnish with grated cheese and balsamic vinegar.