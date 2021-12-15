Wegmans Wednesday: Chicken Parm

Serve up some chicken parm for dinner! Dan Cummings and Melissa assist Steve and Sistina.
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts, about 8 oz each, sliced in half lengthwise to make 8
- 3/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, I used whole wheat, you can also use GF crumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp butter, melted (or olive oil)
- 3/4 cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese, I used Polly-o
- 1 cup marinara or Filetto di Pomodoro
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Spray a large baking sheet lightly with spray.
- Combine breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese in a bowl.
- Melt the butter in another bowl.
- Lightly brush the butter onto the chicken, then dip into breadcrumb mixture.
- Place on baking sheet and repeat with the remaining chicken.
- Lightly spray a little more oil on top and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven, spoon 1 tbsp sauce over each piece of chicken and top each with 1 1/2 tbsp of shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese is melted.
This recipe is from SkinnyTaste.com.