Wegmans Wednesday: Chicken Parm

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) -- After devastating tornadoes left dozens of people dead and thousands more picking up the pieces in five different states over the weekend, many across the country were looking for ways to help.

At least 74 people were killed by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky, and at least 14 are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said it could take days to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation the storms left behind.