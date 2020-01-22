Wegmans Wednesday: Dan Dan Noodles

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Kristin Bouchard from Wegmans serves up an Asian dish, Dan Dan Noodles. 

Ingredients 

1 pkg (21.15 oz) Food You Feel Good About Lo Mein Noodles (Frozen Foods), cooked per pkg directions (reserve 3/4 cup water)

1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

1 pkg (1 lb) Food You Feel About Ground Pork

2 tsp ground McCormick Gourmet Szechuan Pepper Salt & Spice Blend

2 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic

2 Tbsp peeled, chopped fresh ginger

1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce

2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Tahini

2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter

4 green onions, trimmed, chopped, for garnish

2 Tbsp chili oil, for garnish

2 cups Asian Cucumbers (see related recipe), drained

Instructions 

Heat olive oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH until oil faintly smokes. Add pork and Szechuan pepper; cook, stirring, about 5 min, until crispy. Remove from pan; set aside.

Reduce heat to LOW; add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 1 min, until soft but not browned. Add Tom Tom Sauce, soy sauce, tahini, peanut butter, and reserved cooking water; stir to combine.

Add cooked lo mein to pan; stir to combine. Transfer to large serving platter; top with pork. Garnish with green onions; drizzle with chili oil. Serve with Asian cucumbers.
You can find this and other Wegmans recipes at www.wegmans.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

