Wegmans Wednesday: Dan Dan Noodles

Chef Kristin Bouchard from Wegmans serves up an Asian dish, Dan Dan Noodles.
Ingredients
1 pkg (21.15 oz) Food You Feel Good About Lo Mein Noodles (Frozen Foods), cooked per pkg directions (reserve 3/4 cup water)
1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
1 pkg (1 lb) Food You Feel About Ground Pork
2 tsp ground McCormick Gourmet Szechuan Pepper Salt & Spice Blend
2 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic
2 Tbsp peeled, chopped fresh ginger
1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce
2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Soy Sauce
1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Tahini
2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter
4 green onions, trimmed, chopped, for garnish
2 Tbsp chili oil, for garnish
2 cups Asian Cucumbers (see related recipe), drained
Instructions
Heat olive oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH until oil faintly smokes. Add pork and Szechuan pepper; cook, stirring, about 5 min, until crispy. Remove from pan; set aside.
Reduce heat to LOW; add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 1 min, until soft but not browned. Add Tom Tom Sauce, soy sauce, tahini, peanut butter, and reserved cooking water; stir to combine.
Add cooked lo mein to pan; stir to combine. Transfer to large serving platter; top with pork. Garnish with green onions; drizzle with chili oil. Serve with Asian cucumbers.
You can find this and other Wegmans recipes at www.wegmans.com
