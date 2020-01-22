Wegmans Wednesday: Dan Dan Noodles

Chef Kristin Bouchard from Wegmans serves up an Asian dish, Dan Dan Noodles.



Ingredients



1 pkg (21.15 oz) Food You Feel Good About Lo Mein Noodles (Frozen Foods), cooked per pkg directions (reserve 3/4 cup water)

1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

1 pkg (1 lb) Food You Feel About Ground Pork

2 tsp ground McCormick Gourmet Szechuan Pepper Salt & Spice Blend

2 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic

2 Tbsp peeled, chopped fresh ginger

1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce

2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Tahini

2 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter

4 green onions, trimmed, chopped, for garnish

2 Tbsp chili oil, for garnish

2 cups Asian Cucumbers (see related recipe), drained



Instructions



Heat olive oil in stir-fry pan on HIGH until oil faintly smokes. Add pork and Szechuan pepper; cook, stirring, about 5 min, until crispy. Remove from pan; set aside.

Reduce heat to LOW; add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 1 min, until soft but not browned. Add Tom Tom Sauce, soy sauce, tahini, peanut butter, and reserved cooking water; stir to combine.

Add cooked lo mein to pan; stir to combine. Transfer to large serving platter; top with pork. Garnish with green onions; drizzle with chili oil. Serve with Asian cucumbers.

You can find this and other Wegmans recipes at www.wegmans.com