Wegmans Wednesday: Eggplant Parmesan Casserole

Sistina and Steve serve up an easy make-ahead meal to last all week long. Try your hand at Wegmans’ Eggplant Parmesan Casserole and tell us what you think!
Ingredients
- Wegmans Canola Oil Cooking Spray
- 1 jar (24 oz) Italian Classics Grandma’s Pomodoro Sauce, divided
- 2 (about 3/4 lb each) eggplant, ends trimmed, sliced in 1/2-inch rounds
- 3 Tbsp Italian Classics Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup Wegmans Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 cup Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop), divided
- Wegmans Tuscan Seasoning Shak’r to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pkg (8 oz) Wegmans Shredded Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese (Dairy Dept)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; spread 1 1/2 cups of sauce on bottom of pan.
- Layer eggplant slices on sauce, overlapping if necessary; drizzle with olive oil. Top eggplant with even layer of bread crumbs; sprinkle with half the grated cheese. Season with Tuscan seasoning and pepper. Top with remaining sauce and grated cheese; cover pan with foil.
- Bake, 40 min, or until eggplant is tender. Remove from oven; top with mozzarella cheese. Return to oven, uncovered, 2-3 min, until cheese melts. Let rest 15 min before serving.