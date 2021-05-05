Wegmans Wednesday: Ground Beef Nachos

Cinco de Mayo is the perfect day to serve up some nachos and Wegmans makes it easy. Try your hand at this simple recipe with some pretty tasty ingredients for a fun weeknight meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg (1 lb) Wegmans Organic Ground Beef
  • 1 pkg (7 oz) Wegmans Organic Diced Peppers & Onions
  • 1 packet (1 oz) Wegmans Organic Taco Seasoning
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup Wegmans Organic Black Beans, drained, rinsed
  • 1 pkg (10 oz) Wegmans Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
  • 1 pkg (6 oz) Wegmans Organic Mexican Shredded Cheese (Dairy Dept)
  • 1 cup Wegmans Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Queso Dip, warmed
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Organic Medium Salsa
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Chunky Guacamole (Market Cafe)
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Organic Sour Cream
  • 2 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add beef, peppers and onions to sauté pan on MED-HIGH. Cook, stirring to break up pieces, about 5 min until cooked through; drain.
  2. Add seasoning mix and water; stir to combine. Bring to boil.
  3. Reduce heat; simmer about 5 min, stirring often. Add beans; stir to combine. Remove from heat.
  4. Add chips to parchment paper-lined baking sheet; top evenly with cheese. Bake about 5 min to melt cheese; remove from oven.
  5. Top chips with beef mixture, lettuce, queso dip, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and green onions. Serve using spatula.

