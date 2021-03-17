Wegmans Wednesday: Guinness Beef Stew

For Wegmans Wednesday we took a Wegmans classic of Country-Style Beef Stew and altered it for St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients:

2 pkgs (2 lbs total) Wegmans Boneless Beef for Stew

Wegmans Pan Searing Flour

2 Tbsp Wegmans Vegetable Oil

2 strips Wegmans Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, 1/4-inch dice

1 pkg (40 oz) Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Stew Vegetables, potatoes halved

1/4 cup Wegmans Tomato Paste

2 dried bay leaves

2 Tbsp Herbes de Provence

2 cups Guinness Stout

1 container (32 oz) Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock

Recipe

In two tbsp vegetable oil, brown two lbs of beef chuck, lightly dusted with pan-searing flour. 8-10 minutes, then set it aside.

Add two strips of bacon and cook 6-8 mins. til crisp. Set that aside.

Discard all but 1 tbsp of oil.

Add stew vegetables to pan and cook 4-5 minutes.

· 2 Chopped onions, 3 gloves of garlic. 4 medium potatoes, 2 ribs of celery.

· Can also add carrots, turnips, parsnips, green beans, peas and/or corn.

Add ¼ cup tomato paste, bay leaves and Herbes de Provence… Stir and cook 3 mins.

· Herbes de Provence includes a combination of herbs, including Thyme; Savory; Marjoram; Rosemary; Fennel; Basil; Can also have Chervil; Oregano; Mint; Parsley; Tarragon; and Lavender.

For our St. Patrick’s Day celebration, we substituted two cups Guinness Stout (for red wine). Add that liquid and cook 5-10 mins. until reduced to syrupy consistency.

Return beef and bacon to pan. Add potatoes and one container Beef Stock.

Cover. Braise 1 ½ hours. Remove lid and cook another 30 mins. until beef is fork-tender.

Discard bay leaves, season with salt & pepper and serve