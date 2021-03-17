Wegmans Wednesday: Guinness Beef Stew

For Wegmans Wednesday we took a Wegmans classic of Country-Style Beef Stew and altered it for St. Patrick’s Day!
Ingredients:
- 2 pkgs (2 lbs total) Wegmans Boneless Beef for Stew
- Wegmans Pan Searing Flour
- 2 Tbsp Wegmans Vegetable Oil
- 2 strips Wegmans Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, 1/4-inch dice
- 1 pkg (40 oz) Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Stew Vegetables, potatoes halved
- 1/4 cup Wegmans Tomato Paste
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 2 Tbsp Herbes de Provence
- 2 cups Guinness Stout
- 1 container (32 oz) Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock
Recipe
In two tbsp vegetable oil, brown two lbs of beef chuck, lightly dusted with pan-searing flour. 8-10 minutes, then set it aside.
Add two strips of bacon and cook 6-8 mins. til crisp. Set that aside.
Discard all but 1 tbsp of oil.
Add stew vegetables to pan and cook 4-5 minutes.
· 2 Chopped onions, 3 gloves of garlic. 4 medium potatoes, 2 ribs of celery.
· Can also add carrots, turnips, parsnips, green beans, peas and/or corn.
Add ¼ cup tomato paste, bay leaves and Herbes de Provence… Stir and cook 3 mins.
· Herbes de Provence includes a combination of herbs, including Thyme; Savory; Marjoram; Rosemary; Fennel; Basil; Can also have Chervil; Oregano; Mint; Parsley; Tarragon; and Lavender.
For our St. Patrick’s Day celebration, we substituted two cups Guinness Stout (for red wine). Add that liquid and cook 5-10 mins. until reduced to syrupy consistency.
Return beef and bacon to pan. Add potatoes and one container Beef Stock.
Cover. Braise 1 ½ hours. Remove lid and cook another 30 mins. until beef is fork-tender.
Discard bay leaves, season with salt & pepper and serve