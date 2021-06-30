Wegmans Wednesday: Naan Margherita Pizza

Steve and Sistina are taking their talents to the grill to serve up a Naan Margherita Pizza.

Ingredients

1 pkg (8.8 oz) Wegmans Traditional Naan Flat Bread

2/3 cup Wegmans Roasted Red Tomatoes (Cheese Shop), drained, reserve 2 tsp oil

1 ball (8 oz) Italian Classics Fresh Mozzarella (Cheese Shop), thinly sliced

Wegmans Organic Sweet Basil leaves, thinly sliced, for garnish

Directions

Top each naan with half the tomatoes and mozzarella slices; drizzle each with 1 tsp reserved oil. Cook using desired method. Garnish with basil.

Cooking Option 1: Grill – Preheat grill to MED. Place naan on nonstick foil sheet; transfer to grill. Grill, covered, 5-10 min, until crust begins to brown.

Cooking Option 2: Oven – Preheat oven to 450 degrees with rack in center. Transfer pizzas directly to oven rack. Bake, 7-10 min, until crust begins to brown.

Cooking Option 3: Oven with Pizza Stone – Set stone in cold oven; heat 15 min at 450 degrees. Transfer pizzas carefully to preheated stone (use oven mitts; stone is extremely hot). Bake, 5-7 min, until crust begins to brown.