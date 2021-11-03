Wegmans Wednesday: Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Steve, Sistina and Melissa serve up a Parmesan crusted chicken with a twist.
Ingredients
1 pkg (about 1 lb) Wegmans Thin Sliced Chicken Breast Cutlets
1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil
1/2 cup Italian Classics Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
2 Tbsp Wegmans White Panko Bread Crumbs
4 Tbsp (1/4 cup) Wegmans Pure Olive Oil, divided
Directions:
Drizzle cutlets with basting oil. Sprinkle 1/4 of cheese over one side of each cutlet, pressing it down firmly. Top same side with 1/2 Tbsp panko and press firmly to help crumbs to adhere.
Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in large nonstick skillet on MED. Place 2 cutlets in pan, crumb side down; cook 4-5 min, until color changes 3/4 of way up. Turn over; cook until internal temp reaches 165 degrees. (Check by inserting thermometer halfway into thickest part of meat.)Transfer to clean serving platter; keep warm. Repeat with remaining cutlets.