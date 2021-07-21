Wegmans Wednesday: Pasta With Escarole, Beans & Pork Sausage



We’re serving up a Wegmans pasta dish that makes mealtime easy any weeknight. Enjoy pasta with escarole, beans and pork sausage any night of the week.

Ingredients

1/2 of a 1 lb pkg Italian Classics Organic Penne Rigate, cooked per pkg directions

2 pkgs (15 oz each) Wegmans Fresh Chopped Escarole

1 pkg (about 1 1/4 lb) Italian Classics Hot Italian Pork Sausage Patties, crumbled

1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 cloves Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic, minced

1 can (15.5 oz) Wegmans Cannellini Beans, undrained

1 cup Wegmans Chicken Culinary Stock

1/2 cup Italian Classics Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

Add escarole to large pot boiling, salted water; blanch 1-2 min. Drain; set aside.

Add sausage to large pan on MED-HIGH. Cook, stirring frequently and breaking up with spoon, 5-7 min, until thoroughly cooked. Remove sausage; set aside. Drain drippings from pan.

Add oil, red pepper flakes, and garlic to skillet. Reduce heat to MED-LOW. Cook, stirring, 1 min. Add sausage and escarole; stir to combine. Cook 1 min; reduce heat to LOW. Add beans and stock; simmer 1 min.

Add pasta to escarole mix; stir to combine. Add cheese and parsley; stir to combine. Let simmer, 2-3 min. Season with salt and pepper.