Wegmans Wednesday: Pasta With Escarole, Beans & Pork Sausage

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:


We’re serving up a Wegmans pasta dish that makes mealtime easy any weeknight. Enjoy pasta with escarole, beans and pork sausage any night of the week.

Ingredients
1/2 of a 1 lb pkg Italian Classics Organic Penne Rigate, cooked per pkg directions
2 pkgs (15 oz each) Wegmans Fresh Chopped Escarole
1 pkg (about 1 1/4 lb) Italian Classics Hot Italian Pork Sausage Patties, crumbled
1 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
2 cloves Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic, minced
1 can (15.5 oz) Wegmans Cannellini Beans, undrained
1 cup Wegmans Chicken Culinary Stock
1/2 cup Italian Classics Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
1/3 cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions
Add escarole to large pot boiling, salted water; blanch 1-2 min. Drain; set aside.
Add sausage to large pan on MED-HIGH. Cook, stirring frequently and breaking up with spoon, 5-7 min, until thoroughly cooked. Remove sausage; set aside. Drain drippings from pan.
Add oil, red pepper flakes, and garlic to skillet. Reduce heat to MED-LOW. Cook, stirring, 1 min. Add sausage and escarole; stir to combine. Cook 1 min; reduce heat to LOW. Add beans and stock; simmer 1 min.
Add pasta to escarole mix; stir to combine. Add cheese and parsley; stir to combine. Let simmer, 2-3 min. Season with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area