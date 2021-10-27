Wegmans Wednesday: Pepperoni Pizza Pockets

Steve, Sistina and Melissa serve up a savory meal that’s perfect for Halloween. Make these pizza pockets ahead of your Halloween party or before heading out to trick-or-treat.
Ingredients
9-inch pie crust homemade or store bought
1 1/4 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup pepperoni slices I prefer turkey pepperoni
1 cup marinara sauce
1 egg
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the pie crust on a lightly floured surface. Roll the crust out into a 12 inch circle. Use a 4 inch cookie cutter to cut out 6 of your desired shapes. Transfer the shapes to a sheet pan lined with a silicon baking mat or parchment paper.
- Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the 6 crust shapes. Top with slices of pepperoni to cover, leaving a small border around the edges.
- Beat the egg in a small bowl. Brush the egg along the border of the dough.
- Gather the dough scraps and re-roll the dough to a similar thickness. Cut out 6 more of your shapes. Lay the shapes on top of the pepperoni layer. Use a fork to crimp the edges shut
- For a standard pizza pocket, use a paring knife to cut a few lines in the top. For a jack-o-lantern, use a paring knife to carefully cut out eyes and a mouth.
- Brush the tops of the pizza pockets with the egg wash. The pockets can be baked immediately or covered loosely with plastic wrap and stored in the fridge.
- Bake the pizza pockets for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Serve immediately with marinara sauce for dipping.