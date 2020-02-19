Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Wegmans Wednesday: Poke Bowls

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Wegmans Chef Kristen Bouchard serves up an easy dinner, Poke Bowls.

Wegmans has a wide variety of pre-made poke bowl options including King of Poke Bowl, Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl and Sweet & Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl. All three are served with quinoa brown rice.

Chef Bouchard prepared some of the ingredients from a Kung Pao Chicken Poke Bowl. She sweated out garlic, ginger, diced red pepper and green onions in a pan with with 1 tbsp of oil. Bouchard mixed the ingredients until soft then added chicken and sauce ( soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper sauce and rice wine vinegar). She cooked the chicken to 165 degrees and topped with her final ingredient, peanuts.

Wegmans poke bowls can be found in the sushi department. To view all of their poke bowl options visit Wegmans.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected