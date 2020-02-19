Wegmans Wednesday: Poke Bowls

Wegmans Chef Kristen Bouchard serves up an easy dinner, Poke Bowls.

Wegmans has a wide variety of pre-made poke bowl options including King of Poke Bowl, Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl and Sweet & Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl. All three are served with quinoa brown rice.

Chef Bouchard prepared some of the ingredients from a Kung Pao Chicken Poke Bowl. She sweated out garlic, ginger, diced red pepper and green onions in a pan with with 1 tbsp of oil. Bouchard mixed the ingredients until soft then added chicken and sauce ( soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper sauce and rice wine vinegar). She cooked the chicken to 165 degrees and topped with her final ingredient, peanuts.

Wegmans poke bowls can be found in the sushi department. To view all of their poke bowl options visit Wegmans.com.