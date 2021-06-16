Wegmans Wednesday: Refreshing Fruit Kabobs and Dip

Serve up a refreshing snack this weekend or maybe for the upcoming holiday! Enjoy some Wegmans fruit kabobs and dip.

Ingredients:

  • 6 strawberries, hulled, halved lengthwise, plus 1/2 cup hulled, diced, divided
  • 12 cantaloupe melon chunks
  • 12 pineapple chunks
  • 24 green seedless grapes
  • 24 red seedless grapes
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1 tsp Wegmans Clover Honey

Directions:

  • Place 1 halved strawberry, cantaloupe chunk, and pineapple chunk on each skewer, then 2 of each grape.
  • Prepare dip: Blend diced strawberries, yogurt and honey until smooth. Put into serving bowl; surround with fruit skewers for dipping.

