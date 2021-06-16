Wegmans Wednesday: Refreshing Fruit Kabobs and Dip

Serve up a refreshing snack this weekend or maybe for the upcoming holiday! Enjoy some Wegmans fruit kabobs and dip.
Ingredients:
- 6 strawberries, hulled, halved lengthwise, plus 1/2 cup hulled, diced, divided
- 12 cantaloupe melon chunks
- 12 pineapple chunks
- 24 green seedless grapes
- 24 red seedless grapes
- 1/2 cup Wegmans Plain Greek Yogurt
- 1 tsp Wegmans Clover Honey
Directions:
- Place 1 halved strawberry, cantaloupe chunk, and pineapple chunk on each skewer, then 2 of each grape.
- Prepare dip: Blend diced strawberries, yogurt and honey until smooth. Put into serving bowl; surround with fruit skewers for dipping.