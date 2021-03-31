Wegmans Wednesday: Roasted Butternut Squash with Spinach

Whether it comes to your outdoor comfort or enjoying your space at home, Barry Best Seamless Gutters takes pride in making sure homes are protected from the elements with a wide variety of products they offer.

Barry Best offers a product called Gutter Helmet. It’s a strong, durable product that fits over your gutters and helps guide rainwater away from your roof and protect the gutter from leaves and other debris. Also made in the USA., it comes with a triple-lifetime warranty, which covers materials, performance, and is transferable. Gutter Helmet fits over new or existing seamless gutters, works with most asphalt, shingle or metal roofs, prevents gutter clogs and water damage, and is available in multiple colors to blend with your roof.