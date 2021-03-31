Wegmans Wednesday: Roasted Butternut Squash with Spinach

Easter is this weekend on April 4th and you can add a savory side dish to the table from Wegmans. Their roasted butternut squash with spinach and onions is low in sodium and gluten free. See below for the recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 pkgs (20 oz each) Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Butternut Squash, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 2 red onions, peeled, chopped (about 4 cups)
- 3 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pkg (6 oz) Wegmans Fresh Baby Spinach
- 3/4 cup Wegmans Sweetened Dried Cranberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss squash, onions, and basting oil in large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- Roast about 35 min, until lightly browned and tender. Add spinach and dried cranberries; toss to combine.
For more recipe ideas you can head over to Wegmans.com.