Wegmans Wednesday: Roasted Butternut Squash with Spinach

Easter is this weekend on April 4th and you can add a savory side dish to the table from Wegmans.  Their roasted butternut squash with spinach and onions is low in sodium and gluten free. See below for the recipe.  

Ingredients: 

  • 2 pkgs (20 oz each) Wegmans Cleaned & Cut Butternut Squash, cut in 1-inch pieces 
  • 2 red onions, peeled, chopped (about 4 cups) 
  • 3 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Basting Oil 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • 1 pkg (6 oz) Wegmans Fresh Baby Spinach 
  • 3/4 cup Wegmans Sweetened Dried Cranberries 

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss squash, onions, and basting oil in large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. 
  1. Roast about 35 min, until lightly browned and tender. Add spinach and dried cranberries; toss to combine. 

