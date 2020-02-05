Wegmans Wednesday: Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Jessie Nunneker from Wegmans serves up Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles.

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Food You Feel Good About Shrimp Scampi
  • 1 pkg Wegmans Fresh Cut Veggies Zucchini Noodles

Instructions

Wegmans Fresh Cut Zucchini Noodle Cut: Keep refrigerated. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment.

Stir Fry: Preheat wok or skillet on MED-HIGH; add 2 Tbsp. basting oil. Add veggie noodles; season with salt and pepper. Stir fry about 5 min or until softened

Wegmans Shrimp Scampi, Oven Safe: Keep Frozen. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment. Cooking multiple packages may require longer cook time. Cook thoroughly to 145 degrees. Conventional Oven

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in center.
  2. Remove all labels. Place bag right-side up in baking pan, as printed on package. Do not cut holes in bag.
  3. Cook 30-33 minutes. Remove pan from oven: rest 5 minutes. (Bag may open at seam during cook time).
  4. Working carefully to avoid steam, use scissors to cut open bag on end and peel back. CAUTION: Contents HOT. Chef Tip: To serve, remove shrimp to plate. Gently stir sauce in bag: pour sauce over shrimp. Try serving with linguini.

You can find this and other recipes here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected