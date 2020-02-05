Wegmans Wednesday: Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Chef Jessie Nunneker from Wegmans serves up Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles.
Ingredients
- 1 pkg Food You Feel Good About Shrimp Scampi
- 1 pkg Wegmans Fresh Cut Veggies Zucchini Noodles
Instructions
Wegmans Fresh Cut Zucchini Noodle Cut: Keep refrigerated. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment.
Stir Fry: Preheat wok or skillet on MED-HIGH; add 2 Tbsp. basting oil. Add veggie noodles; season with salt and pepper. Stir fry about 5 min or until softened
Wegmans Shrimp Scampi, Oven Safe: Keep Frozen. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment. Cooking multiple packages may require longer cook time. Cook thoroughly to 145 degrees. Conventional Oven
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in center.
- Remove all labels. Place bag right-side up in baking pan, as printed on package. Do not cut holes in bag.
- Cook 30-33 minutes. Remove pan from oven: rest 5 minutes. (Bag may open at seam during cook time).
- Working carefully to avoid steam, use scissors to cut open bag on end and peel back. CAUTION: Contents HOT. Chef Tip: To serve, remove shrimp to plate. Gently stir sauce in bag: pour sauce over shrimp. Try serving with linguini.
You can find this and other recipes here.
