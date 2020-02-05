Wegmans Wednesday: Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Chef Jessie Nunneker from Wegmans serves up Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles.

Ingredients

1 pkg Food You Feel Good About Shrimp Scampi

1 pkg Wegmans Fresh Cut Veggies Zucchini Noodles

Instructions

Wegmans Fresh Cut Zucchini Noodle Cut: Keep refrigerated. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment.

Stir Fry: Preheat wok or skillet on MED-HIGH; add 2 Tbsp. basting oil. Add veggie noodles; season with salt and pepper. Stir fry about 5 min or until softened

Wegmans Shrimp Scampi, Oven Safe: Keep Frozen. Cooking times may vary depending on your equipment. Cooking multiple packages may require longer cook time. Cook thoroughly to 145 degrees. Conventional Oven

Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in center. Remove all labels. Place bag right-side up in baking pan, as printed on package. Do not cut holes in bag. Cook 30-33 minutes. Remove pan from oven: rest 5 minutes. (Bag may open at seam during cook time). Working carefully to avoid steam, use scissors to cut open bag on end and peel back. CAUTION: Contents HOT. Chef Tip: To serve, remove shrimp to plate. Gently stir sauce in bag: pour sauce over shrimp. Try serving with linguini.

