Wegmans Wednesday: Smoked Salmon on Crostini

If you’re looking for an elegant and tasty appetizer for your next dinner party — a smoked salmon crostini is a great option. It can be served for Sunday brunch or even as a mid afternoon hors d’oeuvre …and Wegmans makes it easy once again!
Ingredients:
- 5 Tbsp Vermont Creamery Creme Fraiche (Cheese Shop)
- 1 Tbsp Italian Classics Nonpareil Capers, plus additional for garnish, drained
- 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept)
- 1 pkg (4 oz) Wegmans Smoked Salmon, each slice quartered, then halved on bias
Directions:
- Add crème fraiche and capers to small bowl; stir to combine. Spread each crostini slice with 1/2 tsp crème fraiche mixture. Top with salmon; garnish with caper.
- Chef Tip: Sliced Wegmans Organic Multigrain Baguette can be used in place of crostini.
