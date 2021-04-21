Wegmans Wednesday: Smoked Salmon on Crostini

If you’re looking for an elegant and tasty appetizer for your next dinner party — a smoked salmon crostini is a great option. It can be served for Sunday brunch or even as a mid afternoon hors d’oeuvre …and Wegmans makes it easy once again!

Ingredients:

  • 5 Tbsp Vermont Creamery Creme Fraiche (Cheese Shop)
  • 1 Tbsp Italian Classics Nonpareil Capers, plus additional for garnish, drained
  • 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept)
  • 1 pkg (4 oz) Wegmans Smoked Salmon, each slice quartered, then halved on bias

Directions:

  1. Add crème fraiche and capers to small bowl; stir to combine. Spread each crostini slice with 1/2 tsp crème fraiche mixture. Top with salmon; garnish with caper.
  2. Chef Tip: Sliced Wegmans Organic Multigrain Baguette can be used in place of crostini.

For more information you can visit Wegmans.com.

