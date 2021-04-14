Wegmans Wednesday: Strawberry Rosemary Soda

David Holst has raised nearly $20,000 dollars for the American Heart Association since kindergarten and he's only in fourth grade.

David is this year's Syracuse Heart Walk "Inspirational Honoree" and he says that raising awareness and funds is his own way of helping other kids like him. David was born with what he often refers to as a 'bad heart.' He had surgery to fix a congenital heart problem shortly after he was born, and his parents say he's been working to help others like him from an early age.