Wegmans Wednesday: Strawberry Rosemary Soda

Cheers to a refreshing drink that sweet for the whole family.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus 1 sprig for garnish
- 5 organic strawberries, cored, diced, plus 1 for garnish
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Pure Maple Syrup
- 1/2 cup Wegmans Mixed Berry Sparkling Water
- 1 cup crushed ice
Muddle rosemary, strawberries, lemon juice, and maple syrup in cocktail shaker. Add sparkling water and ice; shake to combine.
Pour into tall glass; garnish with rosemary sprig and strawberry.