Wegmans Wednesday: Strawberry Rosemary Soda

Cheers to a refreshing drink that sweet for the whole family.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus 1 sprig for garnish
  • 5 organic strawberries, cored, diced, plus 1 for garnish
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp Wegmans Organic Pure Maple Syrup
  • 1/2 cup Wegmans Mixed Berry Sparkling Water
  • 1 cup crushed ice

Muddle rosemary, strawberries, lemon juice, and maple syrup in cocktail shaker. Add sparkling water and ice; shake to combine.

Pour into tall glass; garnish with rosemary sprig and strawberry.

