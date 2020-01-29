Live Now
Chef Kristin Bouchard from Wegmans serves up, Szechuan Yu Choy.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
  • 1 pkg (16 oz) Wegmans Yu Choy, washed, leaves separated from stems, cut in 2-inch pieces, divided
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp ground white pepper
  • 2 tsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Peeled Garlic
  • 2 tsp peeled, chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 green onions, trimmed, chopped
  • 1/2 sweet red pepper, cored, seeded, 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce
  • 3 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Kung Pao Sauce
  • 2 tsp Kikkoman Black Bean Sauce with Garlic
  • 2 tsp Food You Feel Good About Pure Toasted Sesame Oil
  • 1/4 cup water

Directions 

  1. Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on MED-HIGH until oil faintly smokes.
  2. Add yu choy stems; cook, stirring, 1 min. Add yu choy leaves, salt, white pepper, garlic, ginger, green onion, red pepper, Tom Tom sauce, Kung Pao sauce, black bean sauce, sesame oil, and water; stir to combine.
  3. Cook, stirring, 3-5 min until veggies are tender.

You can find this and other recipes at Wegmans.com

