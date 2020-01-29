Wegmans Wednesday: Szechuan Yu Choy

CNY Brain Aneurysm Awareness Campaign is set to host their annual “Melt Away the Winter Blues” fundraiser. The event raises money and awareness of brain aneurisms and stroke.

Mary Cook, the fundraiser's event coordinator, knows the importance of knowing the signs firsthand. For years she experienced headaches before she discovered she had a brain aneurysm. Cook said she was lucky. “They always say if you’re having the worst headache of your life, that is a good indication that it might be a rupture of a brain aneurysm,” said Cook. “Don’t take the chance…call 911 and get help right away.”