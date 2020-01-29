Wegmans Wednesday: Szechuan Yu Choy

Chef Kristin Bouchard from Wegmans serves up, Szechuan Yu Choy.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
- 1 pkg (16 oz) Wegmans Yu Choy, washed, leaves separated from stems, cut in 2-inch pieces, divided
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp ground white pepper
- 2 tsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Peeled Garlic
- 2 tsp peeled, chopped fresh ginger
- 2 green onions, trimmed, chopped
- 1/2 sweet red pepper, cored, seeded, 1/4-inch dice
- 1 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce
- 3 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Kung Pao Sauce
- 2 tsp Kikkoman Black Bean Sauce with Garlic
- 2 tsp Food You Feel Good About Pure Toasted Sesame Oil
- 1/4 cup water
Directions
- Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on MED-HIGH until oil faintly smokes.
- Add yu choy stems; cook, stirring, 1 min. Add yu choy leaves, salt, white pepper, garlic, ginger, green onion, red pepper, Tom Tom sauce, Kung Pao sauce, black bean sauce, sesame oil, and water; stir to combine.
- Cook, stirring, 3-5 min until veggies are tender.
You can find this and other recipes at Wegmans.com
