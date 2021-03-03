‘Wegmans Wednesdays’ Returns With A Bruschetta Pasta Toss

During Women's History Month we're highlighting different resources available for women in all working environments. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a working or stay-at-home mom, or just starting out, Women TIES is here to help.

President Tracy Higginbotham started the organization 16 years ago on March 3rd, because she wanted to do so during the month that celebrates women, she says. As founder of the organization, Tracy has worked with many different women. Michelle Shauger and Sadieann Spear are reflective of that. They met through the Women TIES and both agree that through their own networking, they have in turn been able to connect with other women also.