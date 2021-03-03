‘Wegmans Wednesdays’ Returns With A Bruschetta Pasta Toss

Serve up this simple recipe that uses just six ingredients and can be made in under 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 of a 16 oz pkg Italian Classics Organic Whole Wheat Fusilli
  • 4 Tbsp Italian Classics Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 pkg (8 oz) Italian Classics Burrata Cheese (Cheese Shop), drained, diced
  • 1 pkg (8 oz) Wegmans Bruschetta Topping (Cheese Shop)
  • 3/4 cup Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta per pkg directions in large stockpot of boiling, salted water. Drain and rinse with cold water. (If serving hot, do not rinse.)
  2. Combine pasta, oil, burrata, bruschetta, and grated cheese in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

For complete nutritional information, find it online here.

