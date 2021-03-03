‘Wegmans Wednesdays’ Returns With A Bruschetta Pasta Toss

Serve up this simple recipe that uses just six ingredients and can be made in under 15 minutes.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 of a 16 oz pkg Italian Classics Organic Whole Wheat Fusilli
- 4 Tbsp Italian Classics Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 pkg (8 oz) Italian Classics Burrata Cheese (Cheese Shop), drained, diced
- 1 pkg (8 oz) Wegmans Bruschetta Topping (Cheese Shop)
- 3/4 cup Italian Classics Grated Parmigiano Reggiano (Cheese Shop)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook pasta per pkg directions in large stockpot of boiling, salted water. Drain and rinse with cold water. (If serving hot, do not rinse.)
- Combine pasta, oil, burrata, bruschetta, and grated cheese in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
