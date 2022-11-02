(WSYR-TV) — Dan Welch, the owner of Welch & Company Jewelers, shares the details on their Ladies’ Night event happening Nov. 17.

This night is for all ladies who are wishing and dreaming for that special moment. Ladies can come in and make their wish list while enjoying some light refreshments.

All there is to do is provide their partner’s contact information, that way the partners can be informed as to what’s on the wishlist.

Women are encouraged to pick something out in each price range.

Find more information by visiting WelchJewelers.com.