West Genesee High School Senior Kathleen Glass dedicated her time and Girl Scout Gold Award project to her local community. Glass spent 100 hours over the last two years building a website for the Camillus community all about the history of the town.

“As a student, I never felt like I learned about the history of Camillus here. We typically learn about our local history in fourth grade here at West Genny and we really only learn about the Erie Canal. So I decided to do it myself.” Glass says.

She not only built an accessible website for all who look to know more, but an entire Camillus history curriculum for fourth graders in the area. For more information go to camillushistory.org.