Westcott Community Center Hosts ‘Vantastic’ Fundraising Concert

When the Westcott Community Center needed help raising funds to purchase a much needed van, the community rallied, raising nearly $40,000. Now in its final push, the community center is hosting a ‘Vantastic’ virtual concert to help raise the final $5,000 to purchase the van.

The current van, which is 17 years old, has been used to provide rides to older adults to the center, to shop, and for appointments, but has since taken on a new service model amid COVID-19. To date, the community center has used the van to provide more than 3,800 meals to older adults and delivered more than 800 essential packages and various kits to those in need.

On Thursday, February 11th, The Westcott Community Center will host their ‘Vantastic’ Fundraising Concert featuring Joe Driscoll and friends. It’s happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Facebook.

Performers include, Colin Aberdeen, Billy Harrison, Jess Novak, Steve Scuteri, William Nicholson, Riley Mahan, Benjamin Ellis, Chris Chiesa and Major Player.

To learn more or to donate, visit WestcottCC.org or send a check to 826 Euclid Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.

