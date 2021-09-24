Westcott Street Cultural Fair Returns For 2021

An annual one-day celebration of diversity and uniqueness in the Westcott neighborhood kicks off Sunday, September 26.

The 29th annual event celebrates the arts and culture that make up the CNY neighborhood. Fair chair Sharon Sherman is excited to be back and says, “we’ve got an exciting lineup of performers and 120 booths with arts and crafts and lots of kid’s activities.”

While the event is outdoors Sherman mentions there will be masks and hand sanitizer provided to keep attendees safe. Singer Collen Kattau is excited to be back to performing. There will be live music all day and Colleen will perform at 2 pm on the New York State of Health Center Stage

The Westcott Street Cultural Fair is happening Sunday, September 26th in the Westcott Neighborhood on Syracuse’s Eastside. A parade kicks it off at noon and the fair itself will be open from 12:30 until 6:30 pm.

Learn more about the Westcott Street Cultural Fai on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.