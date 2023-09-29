(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse locals have long enjoyed the beauty and culture of the Westcott neighborhood, and this weekend, you can do exactly that.

The Westcott Street Cultural Fair is happening this Sunday, and chairperson Sharon Sherman as well as performer Joe Driscoll joined Bridge Street for a preview of what to expect.

With six stages, the WSCF offers an impressive lineup for fans of local music and dance. Performances include Sammy Award-winning rock, blues, funk groups and multicultural dance groups.

Special to this year’s Kid’s Stage will be a performance of the opera Papagayo by Syracuse Opera Company. More than 120 booths will line the streets. Many feature vendors of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, clothing, candles, soaps, and more. Others host non-profit groups, government agencies, and others who provide information and advocate for important issues.

The mission of the WSCF is to promote a strong sense of community among the diverse people who live and work in the Westcott neighborhood.

The fair will take place this Sunday, Oct. 1 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Westcott Street and side streets. Learn more at westcottstreetfair.org.