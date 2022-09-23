(WSYR-TV) — It’s now nearly 30 years old, the Westcott Street Cultural fair is an annual celebration of the diversity and uniqueness of the Westcott neighborhood in Syracuse.

It’s happening this Sunday, Sept. 25 on Westcott Street itself.

The fair attracts thousands of people to the Westcott Business District for a September day filled with great sounds, sights, tastes and more.

There will be a parade beginning at 12 p.m. and there will also be plenty of activities for kids, including mini golf, races, and magic shows. Entertainment will go until 6:30 p.m.

The festival is in need of volunteers. You can sign up and learn more on their website by visiting WestcottStreetFair.org.