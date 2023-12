(WSYR-TV) — Once all the presents are unwrapped, what do we do with all that material?

Can cords be recycled? What do you do with gift bags?

There are so many questions and Tammy Palmer, Public Information Officer for OCRRA – Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency joined Bridge Street to quiz the hosts.

If you want to take the OCRRA Recycling Quiz, visit OCRRA.org/quiz

You can also find OCRRA on Facebook for more information.