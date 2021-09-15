What It Takes To Be An Athlete: Roundtable Discussion At The OnCenter

Current and former local stars will come together for a special symposium series in Central New York. Famous faces like Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, Eric Devendorf, Jim Hart and Ryan Blackwell will sit down to provide fans, parents, coaches and young athletes a behind the scenes look at how current and former athletes navigate their careers and challenges.

Eric Devendorf says the symposium is a unique way to give many the opportunity to understand what it’s like to be an athlete from a firsthand look.

“If you’re trying to be a high level athlete at the college level, we’re basically trying to give you the road map to what you need to do on and off the court and some of the things you may run into when it comes to college sports,” he says.

Some of the symposium discussions will include the impact of mental health, name image and likeness and time management as a student athlete.

The Circuit’s Symposium Series is set to take place on Sunday September 19th at the Crouse Hinds Theater. Tickets are $55 for adults and $40 for students. Doors open an hour before the show, with a pre-show autograph session at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter or online via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more visit, www.oncenter.org